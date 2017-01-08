 Poll panel transfers 9 IPS, 12 PPS officers in Punjab | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Poll panel transfers 9 IPS, 12 PPS officers in Punjab

punjab Updated: Jan 08, 2017 23:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Election Commission of India, New Delhi. (Livemint Photo)

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered transfer of nine officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and 12 of the state police service in Punjab, ahead of the February 4 assembly polls.

The IPS officers are Jitendra Jain, who has been posted as inspector general of police (IGP), crime; Amit Prasad as IGP, counter-intelligence; Lok Nath Angra as IGP, operations, armed battalion, Jalandhar; PS Umrangal as IGP, modernisation, at Chandigarh; SK Asthana as IGP, law and order; Gurpreet Singh Gill to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Patiala; and Surendra Lamba as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) at Ludhiana.

Also on the IPS transfer list are Bhagirath Meena, who now becomes ADCP, headquarters, Amritsar; and Gurmit Singh Chauhan, AIG, counter intelligence.

The PPS officers who have got new posts are Narinder Bhargava as commandant, Third IRB, Ludhiana; Rupinder Singh as SSP, economics offence wing, vigilance, Ludhiana; Darshan Singh as commandant of Second CDO Batallion; Ravinder Kumar Bakshi as SSP, vigilance, Amritsar; Manmohan Kumar as AIG, vigilance, posted at Chandigarh; Mukhwinder Singh as DCP, investigations, Jalandhar; and Rachhpal Singh as AIG, crime, at Chandigarh; besides Sandeep Sharma, who has now been posted as DCP at Jalandhar.

Also from the PPS, Jatinder Singh has been posted as commandant, Sixth IRB, at Ladha Kothi, Sangrur; Sarabjeet Singh as AIG, crime, at Chandigarh; Ravinder Pal Singh as SP, headquarters, Kapurthala; and Des Raj as SP, headquarters, Bathinda.

