Poll violations: SAD gets maximum notices in Mohali, AAP tops in Kharar

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates from three assembly constituencies of the district got the maximum notices for violation of the election code of conduct in the last one month.

Of a total of 136 notices issued by the returning officers (ROs) in Kharar, SAS Nagar and Dera Bassi assembly constituencies, the Akali Dal received 47, the Congress 36 while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) got as many as 34 notices.

HELD RALLIES, MEETS WITHOUT PERMISSION

These notices were issued for holding rallies and meetings while some were given for putting up campaign material such as posters and hoardings without taking permission from the returning officers concerned.

Of 70 such notices issued in SAS Nagar, from where former bureaucrat TPS Sidhu is contesting on SAD ticket, the party received 21, Congress got 14 while the AAP received 13 notices. Narinder Singh Shergill is AAP candidate from SAS Nagar.

In Dera Bassi too, SAD received maximum notices for poll code violations. Of a total of 34 notices, SAD received 18, the Congress 14 while AAP got 12 notices.

Sitting MLA NK Sharma is contesting on SAD ticket from the segment. The election commission had withdrawn Sharma’s escort in wake of poll code violations.

AAP TOPS VIOLATIONS IN KHARAR SEGMENT

In Kharar, AAP got maximum notices for violations. Of a total of 32 notices, the AAP received nine notices while the Congress and SAD got eight notices each. Here journalist Kanwar Sandhu is contesting on AAP ticket while sitting MLA Jagmohan Kang is Congress candidate.

SIX FIRS REGISTERED IN DISTRICT IN ONE MONTH

Six cases have been registered for various poll code violations in the district. A sarpanch in Kharar was booked for distributing gas stoves. Another case was registered after election material belonging to Congress candidate from Rupnagar Brinder Dhillon was recovered.

Cases of defacement were registered in Kurali of the Kharar assembly constituency against the AAP and another against Shiromani Akali Dal in the Kharar constituency.