Polo returns to Patiala after a decade

Polo finally returned to Patiala, the hometown of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, after a decade on Saturday, as the Western Command of the army organised a polo challenge match in the city.

The royal city had witnessed the last polo event in 2006 under the Congress regime, headed by Amarinder.

The match was held at a ground of the Patiala Aviation Club near the Patiala Polo and Riding Club on Saturday.

In a close battle, the 8-member team of Patiala Chargers got the better of Patiala Raiders 4-3. The match was held as a precursor event of the first-ever military literature festival to be held at Chandigarh in collaboration with the Punjab government from December 7 to 9.

Lt Gen Surinder Singh, General Officer Commander-in-Chief of the Western Command was the chief guest at the event.

Malwinder Singh, younger brother of Amarinder, said the Punjab government is committed to saving the game of polo from going into oblivion.

“The event was organised for the revival of the game in the royal city,” he said while speaking on the sidelines of the event.

Pak team refused VISA

Malwinder said two teams from Pakistan were expected to participate in Saturday’s event, but they were denied visa to Patiala. “The teams from Pakistan were issued visa for Delhi only,” he said.

Meanwhile, the aircraft of the Patiala Aviation Club presented a fly past on the occasion. The 61 Mounted (Cavalry) Regiment presented an equestrian show and the army band regaled the audience.

Among others present on the occasion were Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd); advisor to chief minister, Tejveer Singh; principal secretary to CM, Shivdular Singh Dhillon; inspector general of police AS Rai; DIG Sukhchain Singh Gill, Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit and Sangrur DC APS Virk.