Power Couple at HT: In conversation with Sukhbir and Harsimrat Badal

With polls less than a month away in Punjab, and politics at the heart of all talk for months already, HT brings to you a freewheeling chat with the power couple of Punjab — Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in conversation with Hindustan Times Punjab resident editor Ramesh Vinayak.

On being asked about AAP in Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, Kejriwal dumped everyone he has been with. He is a rank opportunist. AAP is ‘Made in China’ party. It was a new craze a year ago. Now they have lost face in Punjab. He is hobnobbing with radicals. He has no idea of Punjab’s complex panthic politics.

“AAP formed govt in Delhi with Congress help and is now saying that SAD is mixed up with Congress. Strange isn’t it?” Sukhbir Badal said.

Talking about poll management Sukhbir said that , there is nothing called good poll management. If people are not with you, you cannot win. He also said that how his father, Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, never wanted him to grow in politics. I had to prove myself to him and to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to be here.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she would support prohibition in Punjab.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on the issue of drugs in Punjab said that by referring all Punjabis as drug addicts is like throwing muck at your own self. She also said had Bikram Majithia been involved why would we first arrest the drug lord who named him.

