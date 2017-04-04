Power tariff hike soon, can’t ignore regulator: Rana Gurjit

Hinting at power tariff hike, irrigation and power minister Rana Gurjit Singh on Monday said the state government has to follow the recommendations of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

The minister, however, said the state government would ensure that the tariff hike was nominal and within the reach of consumers.

Addressing the press conference here, Rana Gurjit said: “We cannot go against the recommendation of the commission. But we are examining the source of expenditure and income to ensure that the hike is minimum.”

‘PREVIOUS GOVT IS TO BLAME’

He also blamed the previous SAD-BJP government for financial mismanagement in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which prompted the PSERC to revise the power tariff. “We will take steps to provide power at affordable rates to domestic as well as commercial consumers, as promised in the Congress manifesto,” the minister said.

He said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had already initiated the process to streamline the power supply and make it affordable.

The government has decided to re-examine the purchase agreements regarding power, inventory and coal, which was made by the previous government, he said, adding: “The government has already decided for a third-party audit of the power corporation during the previous regime. Action will be initiated against former PSPCL officials if they are found on the wrong foot in the audit report,” the minister said.

On the present billing system, the minister said he has received many complaints regarding inflated bills and overcharging.

Accusing the previous government of harassing the common man by not releasing power connections, the minister said he has asked PSPCL officials to issue all pending connections within three days days.

He also said the demand of the industry to provide power at ₹5 per unit was under government’s consideration.