Pre-poll rush: Badal’s daughter, Praneet Kaur Kairon, inaugurates unfinished bridge in Tarn Taran

Amid the possibility of announcement of assembly polls anytime now and election code of conduct coming into force in its wake, chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s daughter Praneet Kaur Kairon, wife of cabinet minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, has inaugurated an incomplete bridge in the district.

The Rs 102-crore bridge over the Sutlej river near Kot Budha village, which falls in Patti constituency represented by Adesh Pratap, was inaugurated by Praneet on Wednesday evening.

The construction of the bridge, which links Tarn Taran and Ferozpur districts and lessens the distance between many areas of Majha and Malwa regions, began in 2011. Its foundation stone was laid by chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, with an eye on 1012 assembly elections. It was to be completed within two years. However, even after more than five years, the project is still incomplete.

The inaugural ceremony was hurriedly solemnised by Praneet Kaur at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday in the presence of former Ferozepur MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu and few officials of the public works department.

Most of local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders were unaware of the function. Even the deputy commissioners of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts were not present on the occasion. The department of information and public relations was also not informed about the event, sources told HT.

Akali leaders from Patti assembly constituency from where Adesh Partap Kairon is MLA were surprised to know about the inauguration, saying they got no intimation about the event. They were expecting deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to inaugurate this key project.

Meanwhile, the under-construction bridge poses risk to commuters, especially pedestrians as the portion meant for them is incomplete yet. On one side of the bridge, a mesh of iron rods is waiting for the concrete material. Other minor works are also pending, said construction workers on the site.