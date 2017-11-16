President Kovind pays obeisance at Golden Temple

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his maiden visit to the state after taking office, on Thursday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

With his head covered with a white handkerchief, the President walked around the ‘parikarma’ of the shrine complex and went to the Guru Ram Das Langar Hall, which has the largest community kitchen in the world, before entering the sanctum sanctorum to offer prayers.

Kovind was given a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) inside the shrine.

Penning down his feelings on visiting the temple complex in the visitor’s diary, the President said, “I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib today.”

He added, “The power to eliminate all differences in Sikhism’s rich traditions of ‘pangat, sangat and langar’ was experienced by me. After watching devotees work here for everybody’s good, I feel proud of the humanitarian values of my countrymen.”

Kovind said, “I consider the divine experience that I felt here as blessings from the almighty and Guru Nanak Dev.”

The President was accompanied by senior functionaries of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), including its president Kirpal Singh Badungar, and other officials, during the visit. The President’s family members also accompanied him.

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also accompanied the President and his entourage.

Tight security arrangements were made in and around the shrine complex for Kovind’s maiden visit.

The SGPC task force sewadars (volunteers) formed a security ring around the President, along with security personnel in plain-clothes, during the visit.