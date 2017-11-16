President Ram Nath Kovind awards standards to two IAF units at Adampur in Punjab

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday awarded standards to two units of the Indian Air Force -- 223 Squadron (Tridents) and 117 Helicopter unit (Himalayan Dragon) -- for their history of excellence.

In his address during his first visit to Punjab as President, Kovind recalled the glorious legacy of the Indian armed forces in protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. He said that every citizen has a sound sleep back at home because they are aware that valiant soldiers are safeguarding the borders of the country.

Kovind also said that he was fortunate to be in Punjab, the land of sainiks (soldiers) and sants.

President Ram Nath Kovind at the Air Force base in Adampur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Aerobatic display

Earlier, the President took the salute at an impressive march past. He awarded the standards to officers of both the units. The IAF put up an impressive aerobatic display in which various aircraft, including Hawks and Tarang helicopters, took part.

The President released an information brochure on both the units.