Prez Ram Nath Kovind to be in Amritsar today

President Ram Nath Kovind is arriving in Amritsar on a one-day visit on Thursday. Kovind will reach the holy city around 1:45 pm and pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

He will then visit Jallianwala Bagh and later Durgiana temple. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and governor VP Singh Badnorewill welcome the President.

Police have beefed up security cover in the district and deployed over 3,500 cops. Over 1,000 cops, including women police, have been deputed near the Golden Temple circle covering all entry and exit gates.

Over 200 cops will remain inside the holy shrine in civil clothes. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force will help police keep vigil inside the shrine.