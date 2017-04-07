Prime accused in Akali sarpanch murder case held

Rajinder Kumar alias Goga, the prime accused in the murder of Akali sarpanch Beant Singh of Manuke village was arrested on Friday. Sarpanch Beant Singh, 28, was shot dead allegedly by Rajinder and his accomplice Raman Kumar at his village under the Nihal Singh Wala police station here late Wednesday night.

Addressing a press conference, Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Goel said the 12-bore gun used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused. The SSP termed the murder as a result of personal enmity.

The incident took place when Beant was going to market with a foe-turned-friend, Kuldeep Singh Keepa and the assailants opened fire at him from a terrace, leaving him dead on the spot. Police said that bullets pierced through his neck and back. Sources said Keepa, who had patched up with Beant only recently, tricked the latter to accompany him and the attack was planned.

On the statement of victim’s mother Surinder Pal Kaur, the police had booked Rajinder, Keepa, and Raman under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

Police said the victim had links with gangsters and was out on bail after spending nearly two years in jail in connection with a murder case. He had been acquitted in two other cases and was a proclaimed offender in an attempt-to-murder case registered in 2009 at Mehna police station. The police had also rounded him up in connection with SAD leader Malkiat Singh Keetu murder case, but failed to establish his involvement.