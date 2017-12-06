Prison break: 3 undertrials flee from Kanda jail in Shimla

Three undertrials charged with murder and rape in different cases escaped from Model Central Jail in Kanda near Shimla on Wednesday morning.

The three accused, all of Nepal origin, allegedly fled the jail after jumping the compound wall.

Police claimed they have alerted all barriers and launched a manhunt to nab the three. Sources said the role of insiders is being suspected in helping accused to escape from the jail.

So far, no action has been taken against the jail authorities.

About the accused:

Leela Dhar (22) is from Sattyam district of Nepal and an undertrial in a murder case.

Pratap Singh (27) is from Rukkam district of Nepal. He is facing charges of raping a minor in Shimla.

Prem Bahadur (22) is from Rukkam of Nepal. He is being tried in a rape case.