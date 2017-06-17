Prisoner escapes after throwing chilly powder on policemen in Panchkula

A prisoner, Deepak Kumar, fled from General Hospital, sector 6, Panchkula, on motorcycle after throwing chilly powder into policemen’s eyes on Saturday morning.

Deepak, who is accused of robbery, was taken to the hospital from Ambala jail along with one more prisoner.

It is learnt that the two were aided by their accomplices who had come to the hospital on motorcycles. The other prisoner is still in the hospital.

DCP Panchkula Ashok Kumar said that the incident took place when Deepak Kumar was being taken for MRI.

“Accomplices threw chilly powder on policemen. Gunshots were fired. The policemen chased them and there was scuffle also. We are investigating the case,” said the DCP.

The chilly spay got mixed with centralized AC air and the smell spread in the whole hospital. The whole hospital had to be evacuated because of the smell.

Dr VK Bansal, chief medical officer, Panchkula, said that the emergency services will start after 2 pm.