Private school fee hike: Parents shoot off letter to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder

Parents carried out a protest against private schools outside the municipal corporation office on Wednesday. The parents have condemned the schools for charging high admission fees and forcing students to buy books from their bookshops.

Along with parents association, other associations like Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth club, Flying Udaan club, human rights club and many other organisations came in support of the parents against the private schools. The parents said, “We are not going to submit any memorandum to any of the officers here.”

The parents instead have sent a letter to CM Captain Amarinder Singh demanding a proper committee and action against the erring schools. Kamaldeep Singh, president of the association said, “We have already submitted many memorandums to the officers but to no avail.” “Does anyone listen? They just take the letters for formality sake and then sit idle,” lamented parents. The protest also took place outside some leading private schools. Notably, the issue of charging of high fees by the private schools is refusing to simmer down with the parents and schools locking horns over the issue.

The matter had erupted last year too before the admissions and several demonstrations were carried out at that time too. The parent’s fight against the private schools charging exorbitant fees had prompted district and state level authorities to take some decisions last year, but, with the starting of admissions in the schools, it has come to fore that no progress was made by the authorities, as they remain asleep over the issue.

The Punjab regulation of fee of unaided educational institution bill, 2016 had come to power under which former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema had said that committees will be formed at divisional commissioner level and the parents could share their problems with the committees.

“If any private school will overcharge, a fine will be imposed, Rs 30,000 on primary schools and one lakh on the senior secondary schools. If they will not listen, the fine will be doubled second time and then the affiliation of the schools will be cancelled,” he had said. But no such committee has been formed as of now.

