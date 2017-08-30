Proclaimed offender arrested in Tarn Taran

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in a theft case at Bhikhiwind, 30 km from here, on Tuesday.

The arrested has been identified as Jodha Singh of Chela Colony at Bhikhiwind who was wanted in a case registered in May 2014 under Section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

A country-made pistol and a stolen motorcycle were also recovered from his possession.

Station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said, “Acting on a tip-off, a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder kumar laid a naka at the drain bridge.”

“During checking, the cops stopped a motorcyclist and during inquiry, the suspected person disclosed his identity and the team arrested him,” he added.

A fresh case under Section 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.