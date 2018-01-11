Protest over arrest of debt-ridden farmer three days before Capt’s Mansa show

The Sangrur police on January 4 arrested a debt-ridden farmer, three days before the launch of the farm debt-waiver scheme in Mansa in which Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh distributed cheques to hundreds of small and marginal farmers.

The farmer, Jagdev Singh, from Ramnagar Chhanna village of the district, was arrested on the orders of additional district judge Sanjeev Joshi. He was produced in the court which sent him to judicial custody till January 3. Jagdev had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from Housefed in 2001 and the amount now is Rs 8.75 lakh with accumulated interest.

The issue came to light on Tuesday when his relatives and farmers approached the Dhuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) accusing the Congress government of misleading the farmers in the name of crop loan waiver scheme.

“On the one hand, the Punjab government is holding state-level functions to distribute certificates of debt waiver, while on the other hand, farmers are being thrown into jails,” said Karamjit Singh Chhanna, block president of Bharatiya Kisan (BKU Dakaunda).

“He has sown crop over 1.5 acres land. It was impossible that a poor farmer could have repaid the loan,” said Chhanna. The police said Jagdev was arrested on the orders of court which issued his arrest warrant.

“We just followed the court orders because Housefed had moved the court,” said Sherpur station house officer (SHO) Harsandeep Singh. The BKU activists also staged a protest outside the SDM’s office on Tuesday but called it off after getting an assurance that Jagdev will be released on Wednesday.

He, however, was not released till filing of the report. “I have spoken to Housefed officials. We will release him as soon as possible and the loan issue will be resolved later,” Dhuri SDM Amareshwar Singh said.