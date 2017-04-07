 Video: Protesters gatecrash V-C office, student bodies call for ‘bandh’ in Panjab University | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Video: Protesters gatecrash V-C office, student bodies call for ‘bandh’ in Panjab University

punjab Updated: Apr 07, 2017 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh

Police using cannons to disperse students from the V-C office complex at Panjab University on Thursday.(Anil Dayal/HT photo)

Panjab University (PU) students gate-crashed into vice-chancellor AK Grover’s office complex, blockading it for six hours, demanding the roll back of tuition fee hike on Thursday. The increase is manifold for many courses.

For instance, the annual fee for a BA that a new student will pay this year will be Rs 10,000 against Rs 2,200 now. Some students received minor injuries after facing lathi-charge and water cannons. No detention of students whose attendance is and short and recruitment of teachers are other demands.

Students caught in scuffle with the police at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Anil Dayal/HT Photo)

Students for Society (SFS) had given the call for protest, but the Students Organisation of India (SOI), the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University Students’ Union and NSUI-SF joined it. Members of All India Students’ Association from Khalsa College, Sector 26; DAV College, Sector 10, and Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11 also joined the protest.

DEMANDS
  • Roll back of fee hike that is manifold in some courses. For instance, BA fee Rs 10,000 new; now Rs 2,200
  • No detention of students who are short of attendance
  • Recruitment of teachers

V-C invited students for talks that failed

At 11am, the V-C invited representatives of all student bodies — including the ABVP and office bearers of PU Campus Students’ Council — for talks. However, the students walked out.

Read more

SFS president Damapreet said, “The V-C justified the fee hike, saying that the government was not funding the varsity and that there was no option.”

It was then that he gave a call to cross barricades. At this, police resorted to lathi-charge. Some turbans were removed, even as students also threw slippers and sandals.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you