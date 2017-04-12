PU fee hike protest | Today’s violence will strengthen us further, says SFS prez Damanpreet Singh

Students for Society (SFS) president Damanpreet Singh who said their movement will only be strengthened after this.

Asked about if stone pelting is justified, Singh said, “Fee hike is also a form of structural violence. The issue is about justice and injustice. We are being denied our right to study. Students have the right to use any method.”

Damanpreet Singh (HT File )

“Two women had got injured. We were demanding to call ambulance. They fired water canon and stone pelting started. One of the students may require surgery. The police used tear gas shells at us even at the Students’ Centre,” Singh said.

Singh said fee hike is unjustified and their struggle is towards the larger good of the students. “Today’s development will strengthen our movement. Both issues of fee hike and police brutality will go together. Students are not just fighting for themselves but also for those who would come in the coming years.”

“We are planning to take the fight further. The movement will be taken forward.I will mobilise the students. The policemen hit me on head but my injuries are not serious,” Singh said.

