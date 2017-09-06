PU polls: The mess student outfits make: Lyngdoh guidelines tossed along with stickers

It was the last day of campaigning for student organisations at Panjab University and other UT colleges on Tuesday. But, the mess left behind after the student rallies was all too familiar. Student organisations bring hundreds of stickers just to toss them up in the air, showing off their strength and leaving a trail of colourful stickers on roads and lawns.

The student bodies’ disregard for the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines is apparent. The guidelines direct candidates to not use printed posters, pamphlets and other such items for canvassing. They are also not allowed to deface college property.

The SOI-led alliance organised a rally at GGDSD College, Sector 32. Wherever they went, they kept tossing hundreds of stickers.

It was no different outside Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26. The Khalsa College Students Union (KCSU) alliance organised their rally outside college gate as they were not allowed inside.

Every nook and corner of the campus is littered with parties’ stickers. (KARUN DSHARMA/HT)

The road outside the college was covered with stickers. Dean, student welfare, Gurcharan Singh Gill, said, “We do not allow students to create a mess inside the college. I have held a meeting with the leaders in this regard, and have made them understand that cleanliness of the college was their responsibility too.”

Student body’s campaigned for the last day and left the campus looking like a mess. (KARUN SHARMA/HT)

Hellish time for sweepers

The trail of stickers not only contributes to defacement of public properties, but makes work difficult for sweepers who have to later clean up after the parties.

“I don’t understand why they waste so much money if they have to throw the stickers on the roads. It becomes difficult for us to clean up as one or the other party creates a mess again after we do so,” said a sweeper at PU.