PU polls-2017: Confusion over, seven presidential candidates in the fray now

After a confusion regarding two presidential candidates from the same student organisation, the National Youth Association (NYA) withdrew both its nominations, on Monday. Now there are seven candidates in the fray for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for September 7.

Panel codes announced NSUI-HIMSU-GGSU-HSA: 5162

SFS: 4323

ABVP: 1

PUSU-PPSO-NSO-ISA: 7254

SOI-SOPU-PUHH: 3436

SFI: 2

On Saturday, both the candidates made it to the final list. Armaan Gohil from University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Priyanka from University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) filed

nominations for all posts. Now, the NYA will only contest the election for the post of joint secretary.

Meanwhile, with another 48 hours left for the voting to begin, campaigning was at its peak, right from the morning. Student organisations were busy forming alliances and making announcements at the Student Centre.

RECAP OF SUPER SEVEN Kuldeep Singh, PUSU

Harman Singh Lubana, SOI

Hassanpreet, SFS

Jashan Kamboj, NSUI

Avinash Pandey, ABVP

Devinder Singh, SFI

Kashmir Singh, Independent

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), which initially planned to contest on its own, announced an alliance with the Himachal Students Union (HIMSU). However, the Hindustan Students Association (HSA) offered to give unconditional support to the NSUI. It already made an alliance with the Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU), on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), whose nominations were not cleared by the authorities, offered to give unconditional support to the Students Organisation of India (SOI), which already has an alliance with the Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH).

Campaigning tents were put up on campus. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a street play at the Student Centre. Other student bodies claimed that the ABVP brought in outsiders for the play.