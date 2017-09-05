PU polls-2017: Confusion over, seven presidential candidates in the fray now
Inching towards voting day: National Youth Association (NYA) withdraws both candidates, leaving one woman in the race for presidentpunjab Updated: Sep 05, 2017 12:51 IST
After a confusion regarding two presidential candidates from the same student organisation, the National Youth Association (NYA) withdrew both its nominations, on Monday. Now there are seven candidates in the fray for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for September 7.
- NSUI-HIMSU-GGSU-HSA: 5162
- SFS: 4323
- ABVP: 1
- PUSU-PPSO-NSO-ISA: 7254
- SOI-SOPU-PUHH: 3436
- SFI: 2
On Saturday, both the candidates made it to the final list. Armaan Gohil from University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Priyanka from University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) filed
nominations for all posts. Now, the NYA will only contest the election for the post of joint secretary.
Meanwhile, with another 48 hours left for the voting to begin, campaigning was at its peak, right from the morning. Student organisations were busy forming alliances and making announcements at the Student Centre.
- Kuldeep Singh, PUSU
- Harman Singh Lubana, SOI
- Hassanpreet, SFS
- Jashan Kamboj, NSUI
- Avinash Pandey, ABVP
- Devinder Singh, SFI
- Kashmir Singh, Independent
The National Students Union of India (NSUI), which initially planned to contest on its own, announced an alliance with the Himachal Students Union (HIMSU). However, the Hindustan Students Association (HSA) offered to give unconditional support to the NSUI. It already made an alliance with the Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU), on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), whose nominations were not cleared by the authorities, offered to give unconditional support to the Students Organisation of India (SOI), which already has an alliance with the Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH).
Campaigning tents were put up on campus. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a street play at the Student Centre. Other student bodies claimed that the ABVP brought in outsiders for the play.