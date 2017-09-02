PU polls-2017: Murder convict among 33 held at Panjab University

The UT police on Friday held a gangster, who has been convicted of murder and is out on parole, while trying to enter the Panjab University campus on the day of filing of nominations for the student council elections.

Jatinder Singh ‘Jejjy’ was among 22 “outsiders” arrested during checking on the PU campus. He was driving a vehicle with the sticker of Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU). “They were trying to enter the campus in name of filing nominations,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale. “We have informed Punjab Police about Jatinder’s arrest.”

Jatinder was convicted by a Mohali court of the murder of kabaddi player Saudagar Singh, who was hacked to death outside the court on May 22, 2012. He is also named as accused in at least five other cases and has alleged links with gangsters in Punjab.

Cracking a whip ahead of the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections, the UT police also arrested 11 persons during raids at boys’ hostels in the wee hours of Friday. Around 125 cops converged on the boys’ hostels 1, 3 and 8 around 1:30am. The raids continued till 3.30am, said sources.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, central) Ram Gopal said those arrested were unable to produce their identity cards. He said outsiders staying in hostels can pose threat to law and order ahead of the elections, scheduled on September 7.

Of the 11, three got bail while eight were sent to the Burail jail. The 22 arrested during the day will be produced in court on Saturday.

Varsity sought police aid

Even as various student organisations questioned police action on the campus, the university authorities as well as the police claimed steps are being taken to ensure smooth elections. Sources said PU authorities and police officials decided during a meeting that cops will be responsible for maintaining law and order on the campus.

PU authorities have reportedly asked police to take over checking of vehicles entering the campus.

“We are providing assistance whenever and wherever PU authorities are seeking it,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale. “This is being done to ensure free and fair elections.” Reacting to the arrests, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) state secretary Saurabh Kapoor said: “We strictly condemn the arrest of students staying as guests in hostels. Police could given them a warning to vacate the premises.”

Parents to stand surety for ‘troublemakers’

Parents will have to stand surety for the 98 student leaders whose names figure on the list of “troublemakers” prepared by the UT police.

The list includes names of all student leaders booked in various criminal cases during the previous student body polls. These present and former students of PU and its affiliated colleges and their parents will be asked to fill a surety bond before the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) as part of preventive measures. They are required to give an undertaking that they will not indulge in unlawful activities.

A senior police officer said the move will ensure parents know what their wards are up to. “It will help conduct peaceful polls,” said SSP Jagdale. “All we want is to keep parents in loop.” Police have already held a meeting with student leaders asking them to refrain from violence.

Plea in HC against AISA leader’s arrest

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Liberation) secretary Kanwaljit Singh on Friday approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against the judicial custody of All India Students Association leader Vijay Kumar.

Kumar, whose name is in the list of troublemakers, was arrested as a “preventive measure” on Thursday. Calling his arrest “illegal”, the petitioner sought his release. He alleged the arrest was made to benefit some other student parties. The petition is likely to be taken up on Monday.