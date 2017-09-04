PU polls-2017: Parties vow to relax girls’ hostel curfew

Relaxing the curfew timings at girls hostels and bringing it at par with the boys hostels seems to be the common highlight of the manifestos released by all students bodies. All the student organisations, in the fray for the elections, have mentioned in their manifestos that they will work on removing the time restrictions on girl students living in hostels.

Key promises: PUSU-NSO-PPSO-ISA Restructuring the placement cell

Online complaint portal for students

Revision of hostel timings for girls through referendum

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) state joint organisation secretary Ganesh Kunde on Sunday visited Panjab University campus and conducted meeting at various departments.

He also released the party manifesto.

Key promises: NSUI Sanitation and security

Relaxing hostel entry timing for girls

E-ricksaw and other facilities of safety and convenience in Sector 25

In their manifesto, ABVP has stated that there will be sanitary napkins wending machines at all girls hostels.

The party has further said that they will press for construction of new hostels and having a separate window for research scholars.

Key promises: SFS Fighting financial crisis

24-hour entry to girls’ hostel

Transparency in hostel issues

Meanwhile, the NSUI presented a 10-point manifesto, comprising sanitation and security, infrastructure,

e-rickshaw and other facilities in Sector 25, washing machines for boys hostel, better collaborations for internships and intellectual enhancement of the university and enhancement of name and reputation and bringing it back to the number 1 position, among others.

Key promises: ABVP Central status for PU

CCTV cameras for all kitchens of university

24X7 access in library

Key promises: SOI-PUHH Modular kitchens to be introduced in hostels

Introduction of coaching classes for UGC-NET in all departments

E-rickshaws to be made free of cost on the campus

Another major contender, Students for Society (SFS) released a colourful manifesto on Sunday, in which it stated that fighting the financial crisis in PU will be its top most agenda.

It also promises to work for 24-hour entry to girls’ hostels, making food economical and ensuring its hygiene, transparency in hostel allotments, library related issues, more scholarships, transparent students council, issues concerning research scholar and compulsory attendance and detention issues.

The student bodies will be releasing their manifestos officially at their respective tents on the campus.