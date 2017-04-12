PU protest: Vice-President Hamid Ansari seeks report

A day after clash between students and police, Vice-President M Hamid Ansari who is the chancellor of Panjab University on Wednesday sought a report about the incident even as vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover blamed a “handful of people for engineering violence”.

Meanwhile the police, who detained six more students on Wednesday, said that initially sedition charge was included in the FIR on the basis of the complaint by varsity authorities but later removed.

At the university, where an uneasy calm prevailed, authorities said that the police may have “misinterpreted” their complaint. So far 53 students have been arrested out of 66 who have been named in the FIR, police said.

Grover said Ansari had sought a report on this incident which he would submit. “A handful of people engineered this protest,” alleged the V-C adding that he never expected students’ protest would lead to violence on the PU campus. He asserted that students pelting stones and indulging in violence was not acceptable.

Grover said that this incident would tarnish the image of PU “globally”.

The V-C also blamed a student leader who had lost elections to the students’ council for having instigated others to indulge in violence.

On the steep fee hike, Grover said that varsity had raised fee in some courses to bring parity in their tuition fee.