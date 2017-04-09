PU seeks 12.5% increase of Punjab government grant from 2014-­15 onwards

On the lines of increase in grant from the ministry of human resource development, Panjab University is seeking an enhancement at the rate of 12.5% from Punjab government.

According to PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover, the university represented before Punjab government to take the actual budget allocation of Rs 20 crore in 2013-14 as base and enhance it at 12.5% annually from there onwards.

This implies that for 2014-15, it will be Rs 22.5 crore; for 2015-16, it will be Rs 25.3 crore and for 2016-17, it will be Rs 28.5 crore. For 2017-18, it will be Rs 32 crore.

The rate was fixed as the varsity’s expenditure has been increasing roughly at the same rate.

The V-C earlier wrote to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and finance minister Manpreet Badal seeking a meeting so that he could apprise them of the situation. So far, the date of said meeting has not been confirmed.

If the demand is met, the Centre will also has to release lesser grant. With the creation of separate universities in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, both the state governments withdrew the affiliation of their colleges from PU as well as their contribution towards the maintenance deficit. After this move, the consulting committee of the central government fixed the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and Punjab government for funding the deficit.

However, in the financial year 2000-2001, Punjab government restricted its share to a rounded amount of Rs 16 crore, instead of Rs 19.3 crore at 40% of then deficit. Such a contribution has, however, been slightly revised by Punjab government from time to time and its present limit is `20 crore. But this only constitutes about 10% of the current deficit. The UGC froze the funding at Rs 176 crore in 2014-15 and thereafter.

PU JOINT PROPERTY OF PUNJAB AND HARYANA: PANCHKULA MLA

In a case pending with the Punjab and Haryana high court, in which the suo motu notice of PU’s financial crisis was taken up, Haryana was also asked to file a reply by April 17 which is the next date of hearing.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta wrote to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for affiliation of colleges in Panchkula and Ambala to PU.

“Panjab University is a joint property of Punjab and Haryana and situated in the union territory of Chandigarh. Being situated in the joint capital, Haryana government has a claim for original status or share in Panjab University and colleges situated in the districts of Panchkula and Ambala may be affiliated to this university.

While restoring the share in PU, Haryana will have to share the burden of only a nominal amount and this can be a big achievement of the BJP government in Haryana,” says his letter to Khattar.

He added that the central government provides 92% of the PU budget and “Punjab government provides only a nominal amount whereas maximum colleges of Punjab are affiliated to this university”. He has asked to take up the matter with the home ministry for restoring the share of Haryana in PU.

“Earlier, Haryana education minister along with two MLAs and director public instructions were members of the PU senate,” he said, adding, “I was told that we have to talk to home minister Rajnath Singh on this matter.”

Grover said he could only reply if a formal proposal from Haryana government was submitted before him.