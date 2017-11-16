Punjab: 92 cases of farm suicides cleared for Rs 2.6 crore relief

A state-level committee formed by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has cleared compensation amounting to Rs 2.6 crore in 92 cases of suicides by either farmers or farm labourers on Wednesday. The cases had been pending since 2013-14. Committee head Vinni Mahajan, who is also the financial commissioner, revenue, said, they had started the process of holding monthly meetings to review the status of pendency in different districts and sanction immediate relief in cases that had been verified.

The cases cleared on Wednesday included 19 from Mansa, three each from Fazilka and Fatehgarh Sahib, six from Barnala, 49 from Sangrur, nine from Ludhiana and one each from Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Rupnagar.

After a meeting with farmers’ associations, the CM had issued instructions through a letter on October 24 that the ‘the payment of financial assistance to the affected families should be made regularly — not later than 25th of the month’.

Mahajan added that the state-level committee had decided to direct all DCs to mention the reasons for pendency, if any, in every case scrutinised by the district-level committee for the same, so that the state-level committee may iron out the hitches in the process. She added complete verification of a case involved multiple checks by various departments and thus took time. She added efforts were on clear pending cases at the earliest.