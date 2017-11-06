Punjab AAP in fresh crisis, party leaders split over Sukhpal Khaira’s continuation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plunged into a fresh crisis in Punjab as differences cropped up among its state leaders over the continuation of Sukhpal Singh Khaira as the leader of opposition after a Fazilka court issued him non-bailable warrants in a drug smuggling case.

Some AAP leaders expressed support for Khaira, while a section of the party, including legislators Baljinder Kaur and Sarvjit Kaur, sought his resignation. Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder said he should quit on moral grounds. The differences emerged 48 hours after state AAP president Bhagwant Mann declared that all party leaders are with Khaira.

‘Hobnobbing with rivals’

Taken aback by the demand for his resignation from within the party, Khaira accused certain AAP leaders of hobnobbing with rival parties due to ego and jealousy. “They are proxies of some central leaders trying to settle scores. I’ll take up the issue with the party leadership,” he said.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday stayed the non-bailable warrant issued against Punjab’s leader of opposition Sukhpal Khiara in a drug case.

‘Didn’t seek resignation’

The differences in the state party leadership came to the fore when AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill told a TV news channel on Sunday that if he were in Khaira’s place, he would have resigned. Shergill posted a video on Facebook on Monday, saying that he hadn’t asked for Khaira’s resignation.

“We are with him,” he said, offering legal help.

The AAP leader to seek the Bholath MLA’s resignation was Capt Bikramjit Singh Povindia, a former convener of the ex-servicemen wing of the party. “Why can’t he (Khaira) step down? We can’t wish away our responsibility simply by declaring this to be politically motivated,” he wrote to party convener Arvind Kejriwal last week.

The AAP has been plagued by infighting that has intensified after its dismal showing in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha byelection last month.

In October, Kejriwal asked top state leaders – Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann, co-president Aman Arora and Khaira – to work together.

Last week, too, the party leadership asked them to bury their differences. The central leaders, who met legislators and office-bearers of the party’s state unit in Delhi on Thursday, told them to team up and focus on the municipal elections in December.