Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to SGPC on Sikh historian’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday issued notice to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of Sikhs, on a plea by a Sikh historian challenging his ex-communication by five ‘Jathedars’ or clergy leaders.

“Notice has been issued by the high court to the SGPC for November 29,” the petitioner’s counsel Navkiran Singh said.

70-year-old Sikh historian Harjinder Singh Dilgeer had moved the high court last week against the directive issued by the five Jathedars on July 27 this year to ban his book and socially boycott him.

“The decision of the five Jathedars to socially boycott the petitioner and ban his books was arbitrary and without any authority,” the counsel contended.

The directive was issued by the five Jathedars against the petitioner on the ground that “objections” had been raised by members of the Sikh community in India and abroad on his writings and using “low level language” on Sikh issues.

The counsel claimed the petitioner was not informed about the alleged objectionable material on the basis of which the directives were issued.