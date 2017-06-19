Punjab assembly passes GST Bill unanimously

The state assembly unanimously passed the Punjab State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, 2017, here on Monday.

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal introduced the Bill in the House. Before the Bill was passed, former finance minister and Akali leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Aam Aadmi Party leader Kanwar Sandhu and BJP MLA Som Prakash spoke on the issue.

AAP legislator said that Punjabi cinema will be hit after the GST rollout.

Sandhu expressed concern over increase in the price of agriculture inputs and equipment under the GST regime because of “high tax rates”. The AAP legislator said that Punjabi cinema will be hit after the GST rollout. He sought to know whether states will lose financial autonomy with the GST coming into force.

Dhindsa wanted zero tax rate on agriculture inputs and said that, if this was not done, farmers would suffer.

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet met under the chairmanship of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and approved a proposal to amend the Punjab Municipal Fund Act, 2006, and the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Fund Act, 2011, to pave the way for implementing the Punjab State Goods and Service Tax Bill, 2017.

Neighbouring Haryana passed its GST Bill on May 4 during a special one-day session.