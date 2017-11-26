Punjab assembly’s 3-day winter session starts tomorrow

The three-day winter session of the Punjab assembly, which commences on Monday, is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition set to target the Congress government on a host of issues, including those of the farmers.

The Opposition AAP and the SAD-BJP combine are set to corner the Amarinder Singh government on the promises made to farmers before the assembly elections earlier this year.

“We have demanded for a longer winter session as we want to raise major issues concerning the state, including farmers’ woes, non-implementation of poll promises and development works coming to a standstill,” SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

On Friday, a SAD-BJP delegation, led by former minister Ajit Singh Kohar and senior BJP leader Som Parkash, met speaker Rana K P Singh and asked him to take note of the summons issued to AAP leader and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira by a Fazilka court in a drug case.

SAD-BJP has said it would raise Khaira’s issue in the assembly.

The Opposition parties have also said they want the contents of the proposed Punjab Control of Organised Crime Act (PCOCA) to be made public.

SAD is also likely to raise the issue of renaming of the Dyal Singh College, in Delhi, as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.

Batting for longer sessions, AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira said the duration of Vidhan Sabha sittings are decreasing every year and members get limited opportunities to express their views in the assembly.

The AAP has extended support to sugarcane growers of the state who have announced plans to gherao the assembly on Monday.

Sugarcane farmers have demanded that the state-assured prices (SAP) of cane be increased from Rs 290-300 per quintal to Rs 350 per quintal.

AAP is also set to raise the issue of Jagtar Singh Johal, who arrested in connection with targeted killings in Punjab.