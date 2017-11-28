Punjab assembly session: Opposition wasting public money by disrupting House, says Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday accused the opposition parties of wasting public money and precious time of the House by disrupting the question hour and not allowing the state assembly to function.

Talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha, Amarinder said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had turned the sacrosanct precincts of the assembly into an “akhara” (battleground). “It is against parliamentary traditions to disrupt the question hour, during which serious public issues are taken up, and the opposition should have raised any other concerns during the zero hour,” he said after the House was adjourned for 30 minutes due to continuous slogan-shouting by the opposition members.

The CM said the opposition was out to gain cheap publicity at the cost of public money. “The exchequer loses Rs 70 lakh due to a day’s loss of assembly business,” he added.

Amarinder said the drugs case involving leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira was in the judicial courts, whereas the allegations against Akali MLA Bikram Majithia were being investigated by multiple government agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate. “These are legal matters that should not be fought on the floor of the House. The issue of drugs is a serious concern for Punjab but the opposition has made a mockery of it by indulging in such gimmickry,” he added.