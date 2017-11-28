Punjab assembly winter session: Ruckus in house; AAP MLAs demand CBI probe into judicial ‘corruption’

Day 2 of Punjab assembly’s winter session got off to a rocky start with MLAs — from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — descending to the well of the house during proceedings at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

From the beginning, AAP MLAs started raising the issue of judicial corruption with reference to the drug case against leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira. Led by Khaira himself, they eventually descended to the well of the House, demanding a CBI probe into the issue.

#Punjabassembly Capt Amarinder Singh says AAP, SAD & other opposition parties wasting time of the House and public money. 'Never before Question Hour has been disrupted like this in Punjab Assembly'. — Navneet Sharma (@navneetsharma_) November 28, 2017

SAD MLAs continued with their counter-sloganeering against AAP head Arvind Kejriwal throughout the proceedings. They also demanded debt waiver for the Punjab farmers. The speaker, while urging everyone to not disrupt proceedings, carried on with the Question Hour. But due to the ruckus, it ended in 30 minutes. Following this the house was adjourned for 30 minutes.

Bid to influence judge alleged

Lok Insaaf Party MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains had released an audio recording on November 27, claiming it to be a conversation about payment of Rs 35 lakh to a Punjab and Haryana High Court judge for action against AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira in a drug smuggling case.

They alleged that the conversation was between former PCS officer TK Goyal, who was recently dismissed on the charges of corruption, and former additional advocate general (AAG) Amit Chaudhary about paying money to a judge. The Bains brothers had alleged that the payment was in connection with Khaira’s petition in the high court against his recent summoning by a Fazilka court in a drug smuggling case.