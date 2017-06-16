Decision on farm loan waiver soon, says Capt Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Friday his government will soon announce its decision on farm debt waiver based on the recommendations of T Haq Expert committee, which is scheduled to submit its report shortly.

Addressing the state assembly, Captain reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfil all the poll manifesto promises, including loan waiver and ‘kurki’ (auction of mortgaged land) abolition for the distressed farmers of the state.

Lashing out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the chief minister termed as extremely sad and unfortunate “their repeated attempts to undermine the sanctity of the House and to bring disrepute to its sacred traditions”.

“Instead of raising all issues during the Question Hour, the opposition is resorting to obstructionist behaviour to prevent the conduct of any important business and to hog the limelight,” he said.

Captain said the prestige of the Speaker’s office had never before been lowered like this by “throwing paper missiles at him inside the House”.

Daring the Akalis to come and debate in the House, he said the Opposition knew the government was bringing a kurki abolition bill and they were creating a ruckus to claim credit for it.

Blaming the 10 years of SAD “misrule” for the current state of farmers in Punjab, the chief minister said 7,000 cultivators committed suicide during the previous government’s tenure. The Akalis were in a slumber and have now suddenly become custodians of the farmers’ interest and welfare, he added.

Earlier, speaking on a call attention motion, Amarinder said no bus would be allowed to ply illegally on the state’s roads. The new transport policy will clean up the state of illegally plying vehicles once and for all, he added.