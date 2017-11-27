Punjab cabinet hikes sugarcane price by Rs 10/quintal

Notwithstanding the fiscal crisis in the state, the Punjab cabinet led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh decided to hike the state agreed price (SAP) of sugarcane.

The cabinet decided to increase the SAP from Rs 300 to Rs 310 for the early variety, Rs 290 to Rs 300 for the mid-variety and Rs 285 to Rs 295 per quintal for the late variety of sugarcane. The hike, in line with the increase given by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 20 crore on the state exchequer.

An official spokesperson said the entire council of ministers endorsed the chief minister’s views to go in for the hike. A total of 675 lakh quintals of sugarcane is expected to arrive in the 16 sugar mills, including nine in cooperative and seven in the private sector, during the current crushing season.

The cabinet decision followed talks between the cabinet sub-committee headed by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and representatives of sugarcane grower unions and associations across the state, who met at Kisan Bhawan here on Monday.

The other members of the sub-committee are MLAs Pargat Singh and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

The meeting was also attended by special secretary, agriculture, Vikas Garg, cane commissioner Jaswant Singh, assistant cane commissioner Vijay Mehta and agriculture development officer Gurpal Singh.

Representatives of cane growers associations, including Kulwant Singh Sandhu from Rurka Kalan, Satnam Singh Sahni from Phagwara, Jaswant Singh from Pathankot, Balwant Singh from Jalandhar, Satnam Singh from Ajnala, besides a delegation of 16 cane growers led by Balkar Singh from Phillaur, also attended the meeting.