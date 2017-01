Punjab chief minister on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Lambi constituency for the February 4 state assembly elections.

Lok Sabha member and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal submitted her papers as a covering candidate to the Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Badal and Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal who was also present on the occasion, blamed the Sikh radical group for the Tuesday’s incident of shoe hurling on the Punjab CM at Ratta Khera village.