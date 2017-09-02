Punjab child rights commission seeks removal of Blue Whale challenge from internet

Taking cognisance of the death of a 17-year-old boy in New Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Mundian on August 24, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Punjab chief secretary to take off ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ and other such games from the internet immediately.

The game Blue Whale Challenge is an online game, in which players are given a 50-day challenge and tasks are listed out. The tasks are to be completed daily and the game ends with the suicide of the player. To ensure that the tasks are done, the participants are expected to share the picture on social media. The game progresses from easy tasks to dangerous tasks, some of which involve physical harm to themselves.

The 17-year-old boy identified as Abhishek had reportedly ended his life while completing the final challenge of the deadly game on August 24. His dead body was found hanging from the grills of the stairs of his house along with a suicide note which read ‘I give up’.

Sukesh Kalia, chairman of Punjab State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, said the commission is concerned that teens are falling prey to such games and taking extreme steps such as committing suicide. He said that more children will fall prey to the deadly game if preventive measures are not taken soon.

The chairman further added that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi, has also taken cognisance and accordingly drafted an elaborate informatory and precautionary advisory. Referring to the same informatory and precautionary advisory, the commission asked the chief secretary to take requisite steps by issuing immediate directions to appropriate authorities to take this and other such games off the internet and create awareness among teens and their parents.

The copies of letter have been sent to principal secretary of the department of school education and head of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Punjab Circle.

The case

Abhishek Bhargav, 17, was found hanging from the grills of the stairs of his home on August 24. Abhishek was a student of Class 12 at BCM Senior Secondary School, Mundian.

The police suspected that the Blue Whale Challenge as they found some pin-prick injuries on his arms. His father DD Bhargav, is an astrologer while mother is a teacher. Abhishek’s younger sister was ill after which his father took her to a local doctor for treatment. His mother was at school and he was home alone. In the afternoon, when DD Bhargav returned home, he was shocked to see Abhishek hanging from the grills of the stairs. Bhargav took him to Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.