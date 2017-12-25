Punjab CM Amarinder hosts NDA batchmates for a reunion after 58 years

In a reunion, which revived ties that go nearly 58 years back , Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday night hosted his batchmates from the National Defence Academy (NDA) for a rare dinner.

Capt’s 57 batchmates from NDA Khadakwasla came together to recall shared memories and experiences of their days of training for the defence services and the years gone by. The reunion also gave the men an opportunity to catch up with each other’s lives since they last met, as they went on a spree of discovery about their years post their service stints, according to an official release.

Captain Amarinder Singh with his 57 batchmates from NDA Khadakwasla. (HT Photo)

The chief minister said that joining the army and serving the country was the only life he had dreamt and fantasized about. Nearly six decades seemed to disappear as they talked animatedly about those days of stringent tests followed by some tough training, before they could don their uniforms.

Capt Amarinder distinctly remembered the moment when, in July 1959, he joined the George (now Delta) Squadron at NDA, located on the banks of the serene Lake Khadakwasla. His batchmates remembered Captain Amarinder as a distinguished cadet, who captained the riding and polo team at NDA, according to the release.

Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with his batchmates. (HT Photo)

Amarinder was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1963 and was posted to the 2nd Battalion, the Sikh Regiment – a battalion in which his father and grandfather had served with distinction before him.

On the occasion, Captain Amarinder released a book “Tryst with Perfidy”, written by Lt Gen Kamal Davar, former chief of Defence Intelligence Agency. Among those who joined the get-together were Lt Gen GS Sihota, Lt Gen BM Kapur, Lt Gen Natarajan, Lt Gen Kamal Dawar, Air Vice Marshal Sisodia, Maj Gen MS Parmar, Lt Gen Prakash Suri, Lt Gen Naryain Chatterjee, Commodore Nath and Maj Gen Gurjeet Singh Randhawa.