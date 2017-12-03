Punjab CM Amarinder Singh signs papers proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name as Congress president

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has signed nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name for the post of the president of the Congress party and said the elevation would help revive the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Congratulating Gandhi on his proposed elevation, Amarinder said he was extremely happy to be doing the honours of nominating the Congress vice-president for the post and was sure he would do well as the new leader of the party.

The chief minister said he had known Gandhi since the latter was a little boy and could see even then that the youngster would one day rise to the top. “The move to elevate him to the top post is a good sign for the party,” a release quoted him as saying.

He said that Gandhi’s performance during the last few days in Gujarat showed his strong capability. He had been drawing huge crowds in Gujarat, and showed remarkable political maturity on several other occasions in the recent past, the chief minister added.

Describing Gandhi as a ‘mature and competent’ politician, Amarinder said his elevation would help revive the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“His visionary leadership qualities would help infuse young blood into the party,” said Amarinder, who is a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.