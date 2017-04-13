‘Many Canadian ministers, MPs Khalistani sympathisers’: Captain sticks to stand

Rejecting Canada’s defence of its minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he stood by his principled stand of not associating himself with any “Khalistani sympathiser”.

Even as he lashed out at critics, within India, of his remarks against the Canadian defence minister, Amarinder reiterated that Sajjan, and several other ministers and top leaders in Canada, were sympathising with those indulging in anti-India activities, notwithstanding Canada’s claims to the contrary, said a press note issued by his office. He named other Canadian political leaders, including Navdeep Bains, Amarjit Sohi, Sukh Dhaliwal, Darshan Kang, Raj Grewal, Harinder Malhi, Roby Sahota, Jagmeet Singh and Randeep Sari, as “well known for their leanings towards the Khalistani movement”.

Sajjan is to visit India from April 17, though his detailed itinerary is not yet known.

Harjit Sajjan (Reuters)

The CM said that while, as a democratic nation, India believed in the freedom of speech, which was enshrined in the Constitution, he would “personally not meet any Khalistani sympathisers”. He said that while Sajjan was welcome to attend conferences and meets, and even to visit Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple in Amritsar), he would personally not entertain the Canadian minister as he had concrete information about his being a Khalistani sympathiser, “just as his father Kundan Sajjan, a board member of the World Sikh Organization, was”. The state government would provide full security to the minister and also ensure that he gets due treatment as per protocol, said Amarinder.

Amarinder also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Dal Khalsa for their criticism of his refusal to meet the Canadian defence minister during the latter’s visit to India later this month. He accused these outfits of “playing into the hands of forces inimical to India”.

Captain Amarinder said he was worried not about what the Canadians, including Sajjan, felt about his stand but about the future of Punjab, which had suffered immensely at the hands of Khalistani terrorist forces at the height of militancy.

“As many as 35,000 innocent lives were lost during those days of violence,” he said, adding that people like Sajjan had “not only run away from the turmoil to settle abroad but are encouraging such extremist elements by supporting their philosophy”.

Accusing the Dal Khalsa of playing to the gallery by choosing to join issue with him on the matter, the CM said he had never believed in public posturing for the sake of political propriety or necessity but had stood by principles. “From breaking away from the Congress in the wake of Operation Bluestar to resigning from the Lok Sabha over the SYL issue, [I have] always upheld the values that protected the interests of Punjab and its people,” he said.

The Chief Minister also flayed the AAP leadership’s attack on him for his principled stand, terming their reaction as expected and in line with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s “proven softness for the Khalistani forces”.

He made it clear that he stood by what he had said on issue during his conversation with journalist Shekhar Gupta on his ‘Off the Cuff’ show for the channel NDTV 24X7.