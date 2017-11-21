Punjab CM Amarinder toes party line on Padmavati, says don’t support ban on movie

A day after he broke ranks with his party and joined chorus of BJP leaders opposing release of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s movie ‘Padmavati’, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he had neither supported a ban on the movie nor backed those issuing threats to the actors and crew of the movie.

Though he reiterated that anyone feeling hurt by the “distortion of historical facts” had the right to peaceful agitation, Amarinder on Tuesday said a distinction needs to be drawn between threats and protests.

“How can I seek or support a ban on the movie when I have not even watched it,” asked the CM, denying that he had on Monday said if there had been any attempt to distort history then protests against the same were justified.

Amarinder claimed that as a “military historian, who had studied history and even been to Chittoor”, he felt that distortion of historical facts was unacceptable and cinematic licence did not give anyone the right to twist historical facts.

“While nobody can be denied the right to disagree with others and protest peacefully in a civilised and democratic system, nobody also has the right to threaten someone with whom they don’t agree on any issue. I totally condemn all people who are issuing threats and expect the law to take its course against them,” he added.