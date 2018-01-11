Punjab CM asks Centre to rename NH-344A as Mata Gujri Marg

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Union minister of shipping, road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, seeking the renaming of the Patiala-Panyali National Highway (number 344A) as Mata Gujri Marg.

Amarinder had said in Fatehgarh Sahib last month that the proposal for declaring the new national highway from Patiala to Panyali the on Ropar-Phagwara road via Sirhind- Fatehgarh Sahib-Bassi Pathana-Morinda as Mata Gujri Marg was submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In his letter to Gadkari, the CM has informed the minister that the feasibility report and detailed project report (DPR) of the road was already in the process of preparation and would soon be submitted to the ministry. The historical towns of Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib, where the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh attained martyrdom, are located on this road.

Mata Gujri, the mother of Guru Gobind Singh, who accompanied the younger Sahibzadas (Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh) also attained martyrdom at Fatehgarh Sahib.

Amarinder also thanked the Union minister for declaring the road connecting NH-344A from (Paniyali village) Bela-Chamkaur Sahib-Morinda-Sirhind up to Patiala as a national highway, in principle.