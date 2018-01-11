Punjab CM Capt Amarinder hails SC order on ’84 riots; slams gurdwara entry ban in Canada, US

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to order fresh probe by a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) into 186 cases of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, with the hope that justice would finally be meted out to the innocent victims.

The chief minister said that more than 30 years had passed since the gory violence, which claimed many lives and left many others homeless, and while various commissions had been set up to investigate the cases, justice continued to elude the victims. Several names had cropped up in connection with the riots, and it was now up to the SIT to verify the allegations and bring the investigation to its logical conclusion, said a statement, quoting his statement to select media persons.

Capt, who himself had quit as MP in protest against the violence, said it was high time that justice be provided in these cases.

On the ban announced by certain elements on entry of Indian officials in gurdwaras in Canada and the US, the CM said anyone, be it Sikh or non-Sikh, can enter the `guru ghar’ (abode of the Guru) to pay his respects or partake the langar prasad.

“It is against the `Sikhi’ (tenets of Sikhism) to stop anyone from entering the gurdwaras, he said, condemning the ban as totally wrong. It was for the management committees of the gurdwaras, as well as the Sikh community, in these countries, to put a stop on such acts, he said, pointing out that never in history had any person been barred from entering a gurdwara.

To a question on the issue of political conferences at Shaheedi Jor Melas, Captain Amarinder said the precedent laid in the case of the Fatehgarh Sahib Jor Mela should be followed for all other Shaheedi Jor Melas, such as Maghi and Chamkaur Sahib.