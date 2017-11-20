Punjab CM Capt Amarinder joins chorus against Padmavati

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh today joined the debate on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, when he came out in support of the protesters with a tweet saying that no one can accept the distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so.

A well-known military historian with seven books to his credit, Amarinder has a keen sense of history. Singh is the son of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh and Maharani Mohinder Kaur of the erstwhile princely state of Patiala, and belongs to the Phulkian dynasty .

Nobody will accept distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so: Capt Amarinder Singh,Punjab CM #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/rkk7udI5Kf — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

He is among the first Congress leaders to oppose the release of Padmavati. Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The film is based on the 1303 siege of Chittorgarh by Alauddin Khilji.

Padmavati was set to be released on December 1. However, its release has been delayed, as the filmmakers submitted incomplete documents to the Central Board of Film Certifcation (CBFC).