Punjab CM Amarinder welcomes PM Modi’s move to call meeting on SYL canal row

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported decision to hold a meeting of Punjab and Haryana authorities on April 20 to resolve the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

The CM’s statement came in response to a submission made in the Supreme Court by the Centre on Monday that the PM has called a meeting of the two states in order to resolve the matter, which would require a deferment of hearing on April 12.

Punjab also submitted before the court that a new government had assumed office in the state and it would issue renewed instructions in the matter and hence an adjournment would be necessitated.

Amarinder said he had been seeking the Centre’s intervention in the matter to find an amicable settlement to the issue in the interest of Punjab, which would be deprived of its much-needed water if the SYL construction is allowed to go ahead.

Punjab was represented by senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani and advocate general Atul Nanda.