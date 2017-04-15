Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to review VIP security on April 19

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has called a meeting of the director general of police (DGP) and other officials concerned on April 19 to review security to VIPs across categories.

“The review meeting to be chaired by the chief minister will decide on the security levels for VIPs across categories, based on the need and existing threat perceptions,” an official spokesman said here Friday.

Political considerations and interference will not be allowed to influence any decisions in this regard, the spokesperson said.

“Since threat perceptions change from time to time, there will be regular and periodic reviews of the security to be provided to political leaders and other VIPs,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that periodic reviews would keep the security allotment at reasonable and necessary levels, thus reducing drain on the state coffers.