Punjab CM Amarinder to visit Mumbai to woo investors

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Mumbai on April 10 to attract private entrepreneurs to Punjab. Capt will hold “one-on-one interactions” with captains of industry during his stay there. “He will meet bigwigs of about a dozen industrial groups which are keen on exploring investment opportunities in the state. Then, meetings with some other business leaders are also being lined up,” said sources.

The CM will be accompanied by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, power minister Rana Gurjit Singh and top officials of industry, power and some other departments. “Our focus will be on sectors such as engineering, manufacturing, food processing, pharma and information technology that can provide job opportunities and improve the revenue stream,” they said.

Already, a high-level Japanese delegation, including Japan’s envoy to India Kenji Hiramatsu and Mitsubishi managing director Kazunori Konishi, and Adani group’s president and chairman Pranav V Adani have met Capt and evinced interest in investing in the state in the last one week. While Mitsubishi officials made a presentation to the CM on areas such as power, smart cities and industrial parks, the Adani group, which has grain silos and a solar power plant in Punjab, has shown interest in scaling up operations in city gas distribution, power transmission and water purification.