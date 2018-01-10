Punjab CM clears debt waiver for 1 lakh more farmers

The Punjab government cleared an amount of Rs 580 crore to give debt waiver to another 1.15 lakh farmers in the state, in the second phase of its four-phase scheme, on Wednesday. The money will be disbursed before January 31, according to the a decision taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Captain Amarinder Singh.

The scheme that covers crop loans was launched by the state government on January 7 with the disbursement of waiver certificates to 46,000 farmers from five districts. With the second phase, the government would have covered 1.6 lakh small and marginal farmers with a loan amount of Rs 748 crore.

Defending public presentation

“The meeting was in favour of public presentation of the certificates so that the farmers are not misled on any count by the opposition or certain kisan unions seeking to promote their vested interests through false propaganda,” the spokesperson added, apparently addressing comments in certain sections of the media and civil society that public functions for such a scheme embarrass the beneficiaries.

“Directing senior officials to personally monitor and supervise the entire process, the chief minister has strictly said that no eligible farmer should be left out of the scheme. No lapses in this regard would be tolerated,” the spokesperson added.

What about labourers?

In the first phase, the state is waiving loans taken from cooperative institutions, for which 5.63 lakh farmers have been identified for relief to the tune of Rs 2,700 crore.

The CM has also made it clear that the interests of farm labourers would also be taken care of once the state’s fiscal condition would stabilise, said the press release issued by the government.