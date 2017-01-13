Punjab CM Badal’s assets double in 5 year; at Rs 102 crore, Sukhbir’s up by 13%

Believe it or not, Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal appears to have done far better than his son, deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, in terms of returns on investment in the past five years.

While Badal senior’s assets more than doubled, the value of movable and immovable assets owned by Sukhbir and his wife, Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has grown by a minuscule 13% during this period.

The three Badals – chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his deputy CM son Sukhbir Badal and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Badal – have declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 116.55 crore in affidavits submitted with the nomination papers for the February 4 assembly elections in the state.

Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time chief minister, declared assets to the tune of Rs 14.48 crore, up from Rs 6.75 crore declared at the time of 2012 assembly polls. While the chief minister owns agriculture land worth Rs 8.53 crore in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, his two commercial and residential properties have a total market value above Rs 50 lakh. He has declared movable assets worth Rs 5.45 crore.

Sukhbir, who is also president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Harsimrat have combined movable and immovable assets of Rs 102.07 crore as against Rs 90.86 crore declared during the previous assembly elections, showing a marginal increase in their wealth.

While Sukhbir is the richest in the family with properties and other investments of about Rs 72 crore, Harsimrat, who has also submitted her nomination papers as his “covering candidate”, owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 29.68 crore.

Sukhbir has investments of Rs 14.29 crore in bonds, debentures and shares, and owns two tractors worth Rs 5.5 lakh. He also owns agriculture land and other properties worth Rs 53.13 crore in Muktsar, Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Haryana. His wife is mostly invested in movable assets. She has bonds, debentures and shares worth Rs 12.87 crore and jewellery worth a little over Rs 6 crore. She has no vehicle. The couple also has declared financial liabilities amounting to Rs 39.70 crore in the form of loans from banks and other institutions.