Punjab Cong vice-president Lal Singh hopeful of Congress ticket both for him and son

Unfazed by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Captain Amarinder Singh’s ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, PPCC vice-president Lal Singh on Sunday claimed that the party high command is considering his demand for two tickets for his family as a “special case.”

The ex-minister is seeking party ticket for himself from Sanaur constituency and for his son Rajinder Singh from Samana.

Launching his campaign at a public rally in Sanaur, he said, “My detractors are spreading rumours over delay of my nomination from Sanaur. Let me clarify that I have urged the high command to allot me ticket from Sanaur and to my son from Samana. This has led to the delay as the party high command is considering my request as a special case and will announce the two seats together.”

The ex-minister said he has conveyed to the high command that his son is his weakness. “I don’t want my political legacy to die with me as it happened in case of former President Giani Zail Singh and ex-CM Darbara Singh,” he added.

Seeking to qualify his ‘special case’, Lal Singh said, “I have been loyal to the Congress for the past 50 years. I never changed party, nor worked against any party leader. That way I am the senior-most leader in Punjab Congress. So I have appealed the high command to relax the ‘one family, one ticket’ formula for us,” he said.

Notably, Amarinder and his wife Preneet Kaur were conspicuous by their absence on the occasion. The couple used to be an essential feature at the launch of his campaign in the past elections.

Amarinder has repeatedly asserted in the past that the party will not relax the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule for anyone.