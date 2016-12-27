Punjab deputy CM appoints 9 sportspersons as DSP

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed nine sportspersons as deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and handed over appointment letters in the rank of sub-inspector and constable to 115 players besides 643 personnel.

The sportspersons appointed as DSP under the new sports policy are athletes Mandeep Kaur, Khusbir Kaur and Amandeep Kaur and hockey players Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Dharamvir Singh and Sarvanjit Singh.

The deputy CM, who is also the sports minister, announced to recruit 125 eminent players in the state police every year.

Appointees Mandeep Kaur (athletics): Commonwealth Gold, 3-time Asian Games Gold

Khusbir Kaur (athletics): Asian Games Silver

Amandeep Kaur (athletics): Asian Games Bronze

Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Dharamvir Singh, Sarvanjit Singh (hockey): Asian Games Gold

115 sportspersons were also made sub-inspector, constable

Sukhbir said an elite force comprising 250 Punjab Police personnel and equipped with latest weapons and gadgetry will be created in the state to tackle terror attacks, hijackings and other emergencies. In the past, too, he has made the same announcement.

The deputy CM said out of the total strength of 70,000 personnel in the state police, the SAD-BJP government has recruited more than 26,000 personnel in the past eight years. He said a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team comprising women personnel will also be formed.