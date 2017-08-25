Punjab DGP authorised to impose curfew if warranted: Capt Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday authorised Punjab director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora to impose curfew in case the situation spiralled out of control.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting on the eve of the court hearing in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a Panchkula court, the chief minister said, “Punjab is absolutely ready and will not let things go out of control.”

Capt asked all MLAs and ministers of his cabinet to be in their constituencies and advise people to maintain calm. “Punjab has got 65 companies of Central Reserve Police Force and 10 of the Border Security Force. Thousands of Punjab Police personnel are out on the roads, particularly in the districts of Malwa belt,” the CM said.

Army personnel from the Western Command, Chandimandir, and South Western Command in Jaipur, were on standby and will move if needed, he said.

In an ostensible appeal to the dera followers, he said, “They are also Punjabis and law-abiding citizens, and I am sure they will not hamper the peace in Punjab.”

On dera followers gathering in the Naam Charcha Ghars in various towns and cities, Amarinder said the government had nothing to do with what they did inside their premises, but they will not be allowed to have their way outside. The CM also announced that all government offices in Chandigarh and schools and colleges across the state were closed, and bus and train services were also suspended.