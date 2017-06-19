Punjab ‘drug inspector’ arrest: STF grills Moga SSP for two hours

The special task forced constituted by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to curb drug menace in the state on Sunday grilled Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) for two hours.

Sources said the SSP Raj Jit Singh was asked to explain his silence over the acquittal of drug peddlers in three cases registered by Punjab Police “drug recovery specialist” inspector Inderjit Singh in Tarn Taran. Inderjit was arrested on June 11 after the STF recovered 4kg heroin, an AK-47 rifle and a pistol from his houses in Phagwara and Jalandhar.

Raj Jit was posted as Tarn Taran SSP when these cases were registered in 2013. After The STF analysed the cases and found that drug seizures were made but the cases fell flat in the court as Inderjit allegedly tampered with records. In one of the cases, eight accused were acquitted even after the recovery of 19kg of heroin.

The STF team led by an inspector general of police (IGP) Parmod Ban asked Raj Jit that why he did not go for challenging the lower court orders or informed his seniors on the acquittal of drug peddlers, who were released on the basis of Inderjit’s investigation.

STF officials say it’s not a coincidence that when Raj Jit was transferred to Hoshiarpur from Tarn Taran in 2014, Inderjit was also shifted to the district and was made the Hoshiarpur crime investigating agency (CIA) in-charge.

The accused cop was now under transfer to Moga district police, which is again being headed by Raj Jit. Senior officials in STF also said that Inderjit was “blue-eyed boy” of Raj Jit.